* First electronic iron ore trades linked to Singapore
Exchange
* System uses straight-through-processing
LONDON, April 18 Broking firm GFI Group
launched the first electronically-traded iron ore swaps on
Wednesday, using a system linked to the Singapore Exchange,
signalling further expansion in trading of the raw material to
make steel.
Trading in iron ore has surged in recent years after mining
companies and steel firms dismantled the old benchmark system
that set annual prices once a year in favour of short-term
pricing systems.
Until now, swaps have been processed manually, but now they
can be executed electronically using straight through processing
(STP), a GFI official told Reuters.
GFI's commodity and energy trading platform is linked to the
Singapore Exchange, which clears the swaps, increasing speed and
efficiency, the official added.
Benchmark spot iron ore prices held near six-month highs on
Wednesday, traders said.