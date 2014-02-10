NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Goa state expects to resume iron ore mining before monsoon, its chief minister Manohar Parrikar said on Monday, as the country's top iron ore exporting state has taken action against illegal mining that prompted a ban in 2012.

Monsoon in Goa normally begins in June and extends until September.

The ban in Goa had frozen shipments that reached about 50 million tonnes in the 2010/11 fiscal year. India's top court is hearing an appeal to resume mining in the state.

Goa can produce 25 million tonnes of iron ore per year on a sustainable basis, he said.

The state's reserves of the ore are estimated to be 3 billion tonnes as against the previous estimate of 1.2 billion tonnes, as the Indian Bureau of Mines has now permitted exploration of lower grades, Parrikar told business leaders at an industry conference. (Reporting by Krishna N Das,; Editing by Malini Menon and Angus MacSwan)