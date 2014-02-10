NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Goa state expects to
resume iron ore mining before monsoon, its chief minister
Manohar Parrikar said on Monday, as the country's top iron ore
exporting state has taken action against illegal mining that
prompted a ban in 2012.
Monsoon in Goa normally begins in June and extends until
September.
The ban in Goa had frozen shipments that reached about 50
million tonnes in the 2010/11 fiscal year. India's top court is
hearing an appeal to resume mining in the state.
Goa can produce 25 million tonnes of iron ore per year on a
sustainable basis, he said.
The state's reserves of the ore are estimated to be 3
billion tonnes as against the previous estimate of 1.2 billion
tonnes, as the Indian Bureau of Mines has now permitted
exploration of lower grades, Parrikar told business leaders at
an industry conference.
