NEW DELHI The mines ministry is seeking a cut in iron ore export tax, mines minister Dinsha Patel said on Wednesday.

India had raised iron ore export tax to 30 percent from 20 percent in late 2011 to ensure domestic availability of ore.

But higher taxes and shipment bans in key producing states such as Karnataka and Goa has curbed India's iron ore exports.

Patel said his ministry would take all possible steps to resolve the iron ore mining ban in western state of Goa. Iron ore mining has been banned in Goa from September last year.

