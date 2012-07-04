(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)
* WHAT: Annual iron ore conference in Bangalore, India
* WHEN: July 4-5
* Pressure mounts to lift two-year ban in Karnataka
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, July 3 A two-year old ban on iron ore
exports from India's southern Karnataka state which has halved
shipments from the world's No. 3 supplier will be the focus of
an industry gathering in Bangalore as pressure mounts for the
restriction to be lifted.
Karnataka, where iron ore mining is also severely limited,
has been the poster state for India's efforts to crack down on
illegal mining.
But, coupled with India's moves to raise export taxes, it is
also a reflection of the country's efforts to conserve the
steelmaking ingredient and boost its own steel industry that
makes only around a tenth of what top producer China makes in a
year.
Miners are now pressuring the state government to lift the
export ban to boost their business.
The ban in Karnataka, which accounted for about a quarter of
India's total iron ore shipments, has diminished the impact of
Indian supplies on spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, with the
gap filled by top exporters Australia and Brazil as well as
emerging suppliers like South Africa and Indonesia.
Shipments of iron ore from India, which used to export 100
million tonnes annually, had dwindled to 55 million tonnes in
the 11 months to February, based on the latest available data
from the industry group Federation of Indian Mineral Industries
(FIMI).
"The situation is extremely fluid as far as iron ore
situation in Karnataka is concerned. Karnataka should be allowed
to export iron ore like the rest of India," said Basant Poddar,
managing director with Mineral Enterprises Ltd (MEL).
MEL is one of the many iron ore miners in Karnataka which
has been hit by the ban that was put in place by the state
government in July 2010. India's Supreme Court lifted the ban in
April 2011, but the state government has since been dragging its
feet in implementing that court order.
India's top court also banned mining operations in the state
from July 2011, only to switch to a partial ban in April 2012.
Because of the ban on both iron ore exports and mining in
Karnataka, the state government has lost 40 billion rupees ($720
million) in potential revenue and more than 150,000 people have
lost their jobs, according to Indian research firm OreTeam.
POSCO, PELLETS
The problems of the mining sector have been also been
compounded by official indecisiveness about mining issues, as
India grapples with its slowest economic growth in nine years
and the rupee hovering near an all-time low.
The Karnataka state government has not approved a single new
mine in the past two decades, and about 40 percent of the 50,000
applications for mining leases are still pending, said David
Pichamuthu, FIMI head for the southern region.
"If we act on clearing mining leases, at least 75 percent of
the problem will get solved," Pichamuthu said.
Delegates at the industry conference will include officials
from South Korean steelmaker POSCO, miners VALE
and Rio Tinto, and Indian iron ore miner
NMDC.
POSCO's planned $12 billion steel plant in the eastern state
of Orissa remains stalled by environmental concerns. The plant,
which will be India's largest foreign direct investment, was
granted a conditional clearance from India's environment
ministry last year.
A growing move among Indian steelmakers to invest in more
pelletizing and sintering plants that can take the iron ore
fines now mostly exported to China is also expected to be
discussed at the industry gathering. India's traditional steel
blast furnaces can use only iron ore lumps.
India's current pellets capacity stands at 42 million tonnes
a year, with another 32.6 million tonnes in the planning stage.
"The mantra for the central or state government is
pelletisation. This is a half way forward for the state," said
Poddar from MEL.
($1 = 55.5950 Indian rupees)
