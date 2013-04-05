NEW DELHI, April 5 The southern Indian state of Karnataka is likely to have 27-28 iron ore mines operating in the year to March 2014, up from nine currently, a top government official told Reuters.

"Eight-nine mines can be opened immediately this month provided Supreme Court allows that," said H.R. Srinivasa, director at the state's department of mines and geology.

The state is expected to mine 30 million tonnes of iron ore this fiscal year, he added.

(Reporting by Krishna N Das; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar)