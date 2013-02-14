* Only 7 out of 170 mines in Karnataka have resumed ops
* India probe body eyes iron ore mines in Odisha next
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India's top court looks likely to
only allow a handful of iron ore mines in the state at the
centre of a mining ban in the country to resume production over
the next year, a state mining official said, keeping a lid on
output and potential exports.
India's snail-paced approach to resolve the 18-month iron
ore mining ban in Karnataka, where shipments are also barred,
has allowed other producers to cash in on global prices that hit
15-month highs in January.
Only seven out of 170 mines in Karnataka have resumed
operations, and the state hopes to start another 14 mines in the
next fiscal year, said H.R. Srinivasa, director at the state
government's department of mines and geology.
That could mean another 14 million tonnes, bringing annual
output to 15 million tonnes. That is about 10 percent of
India's expected production in the fiscal year that starts in
April, based on estimates by the Federation of Indian Minerals
Industries (FIMI).
"It is a very conservative figure, but achievable,"
Srinivasa said, adding it will take time for the Supreme Court
to give approvals for the reclamation and rehabilitation plans
it has called for.
Some cite these challenging demands - which run from
building fort-like walls around mines to using rain water for
sanitation - for the delays in the court hearings. Others say
with hundreds of cases either awaiting hearings or verdicts, the
Supreme Court simply does not have enough time.
The court may eventually allow a total of 120 mines in the
state to produce and has already said it wants to shut the
remaining 50 mines due to illegalities, according to FIMI, which
is advising the top court.
"The silver lining is that the bad and the ugly guys will be
weeded out and responsible corporates will live to fight another
day," said Basant Poddar, vice-president of FIMI.
The industry's struggles, which have pushed India out of its
position as the world's No. 3 exporter of iron ore to possibly a
net importer starting this year, stem from an investigation set
up in 2010 by New Delhi, which has called for a total ban on
exports and tighter controls to stamp out illegal mining.
While the federal government has stopped short of halting
exports, Indian states have done what they can to clamp down on
transgressors, such as banning movements of iron ore and mining.
The Supreme Court also suspended mining in Goa since
September 2012. Between them, Karnataka and Goa used to produce
over half of India's 200 million tonnes of iron ore a year.
The Shah Commission, appointed by the federal government,
will make another visit to iron ore mines this month in Odisha,
another major producing state, as part of an earlier
investigation into illegal mining. The Commission is yet to
submit a report to the federal government.
The government of the eastern state, which produces between
65 million and 75 million tonnes a year, had warned miners there
against excessive mining and called for half the state's iron
ore to go to local steel mills.
