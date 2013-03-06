By Jatindra Dash and Siddesh Mayenkar
BHUBANESWAR, India, March 6 A Indian government
panel has asked the state of Odisha to re-survey more than 40
iron ore mines as part of an investigation into illegal mining
after firms contested the use of satellite images to define
their mining areas.
The state government, meanwhile, has imposed a cap on output
from iron ore mining, and the mapping dispute threatens to
prolong that cap and increase pressures on Indian steel mills to
import ore.
Lawyers representing miners said the government-appointed
Shah Commission used satellite maps from Google to
identify whether companies were operating beyond their legal
boundaries. They said miners' operations have been based on maps
used when the state government granted them leases.
"It is like you drawing my picture and then taking a
photograph of me and superimposing the photograph on the
painting. Obviously there will be some differences," Ashok
Parija, a lawyer who is defending dozens of mining leaseholders,
said in an interview.
To resolve the dispute, the Shah Commission has asked the
state government to re-survey more than 40 mines for illegal
operations including those of Tata Steel and Steel
Authority of India Limited and has asked the miners to
bear the additional costs.
Steps taken by federal and state authorities to clean up the
mining and export of iron ore have already shut down output in
two key producing states, Goa and Karnataka, slashing shipments
and forcing steel mills to import a raw material that India has
in abundance.
The Shah Commission had been aiming to submit its report on
illegal mining in Odisha by a July 16 deadline.
"It is very difficult to say in the present situation that
we will be in a position to meet the deadline. The reasons being
repeated hearings as well as disputed facts (which) require
reconsideration," Justice M.B. Shah, who heads the commission
said.
Unlike the ore mined in Goa and Karnataka, Odisha's is high
grade and intended for the domestic steel industry rather than
export. Odisha produced about 66 million tonnes of ore in fiscal
2011/12, according to government data, but of this just 10
million tonnes were exported, mainly to China.
A senior official in the Odisha government said the state's
iron ore output may fall by 10 percent in fiscal 2013/14 and
that exports may drop by a third following a 30 percent export
tax and growing domestic demand.
Over the past decade, Odisha has fined companies more than
$12 billion for excessive mining of iron ore.
(Editing by Jane Baird)