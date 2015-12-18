* Iron ore seen at average $47 in 2016, $45 in 2017
* Lowest estimate was $25 for 2017
* No lasting recovery seen for glut-hit commodity
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 18 Iron ore prices are set to end
down for a third straight year in 2015, with the rout seen
stretching to next year and beyond as a glut overwhelms a market
hit by falling Chinese steel demand, a Reuters poll showed.
The steelmaking commodity, battered by a slowdown in the
world's No. 2 economy, could fall below $30 a tonne in the next
few months, forcing more high-cost suppliers out of business,
some of the analysts polled said.
But the volume of exiting supply might not be enough to
balance the market as top, low-cost producers boost output
further, they said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China
.IO62-CNI=SI will average $47 a tonne in 2016 and $45 in 2017,
according to the median forecasts of 14 analysts polled by
Reuters.
Those estimates are down from $50 a tonne for both years in
a September poll. The price has fallen by a third since then,
hitting a low of $37, its weakest since at least 2008.
"If you look at the way it drops, it drops a lot quicker
than when it rallies. So it could get to $25 or in the $20s in
the next six months," said Kelly Teoh, iron ore derivatives
broker at Clarkson Platou Futures, who sees the price averaging
$38.50 next year.
Iron ore has been easily the most hard-hit industrial
commodity, losing 46 percent this year, outstripping crude oil
and copper. The bulk commodity declined by about the same degree
in 2014.
HIBERNATION?
The relentless price drop has shut smaller suppliers,
including in China where raw ore output fell 9 percent in
January-October. Macquarie expects 62 million tonnes of supply
from marginal producers outside China to be displaced next year.
But majors are not budging in lifting output, stoking the
global glut. Top iron ore miner Vale SA is on track
to start production at its massive S11D mine in Brazil in 2017,
which will add 90 million tonnes in annual output.
Macquarie said 2017 could be "the worst year for iron ore",
with Vale ramping up and if Brazil's Samarco comes back online
after a likely outage next year following a burst dam at the
30-million-tonnes a year mine killed at least 13 people.
The glut is becoming more pronounced in the face of slowing
Chinese steel demand and without a market big enough to take
over China's slack.
India, the most comparable market to China in terms of
urbanisation potential and population, has abundant reserves of
iron ore that are of far higher quality than China's and could
easily meet its needs.
"The iron ore sector may have to hibernate for an extended
period before alternative steel markets in other regions take
over from China," Goldman Sachs said this week.
