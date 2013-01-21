Jan 21 After 2013 started with a bang for the iron ore market, an increase in global supply is expected to outpace a recovery in demand from top importer China, meaning prices this year may struggle to regain their January peaks, a Reuters poll showed. For the story, click Following are details of the poll: Iron ore price (in US$/tonne) 2013 2014 2015 CBA 119 116 86 CLSA 110 85 75 Credit Suisse 120 100 90 Deutsche Bank 125 115 110 Goldman Sachs 144 126 90 Hatch Consulting 110 100 115 INTL FCStone 121 102 95 JP Morgan 130 N/A N/A Macquarie 130 125 115 Mirae Asset 130 N/A N/A Nomura 125 N/A N/A RBC Capital 125 105 100 SP Angel 125 120 115 Standard Bank 132 112 100 Standard Chartered 135 125 115 UOB Kay Hian 120 N/A N/A VTB Capital 130 150 170 Median 125 115 100 Mean 125 114 106 High 144 150 170 Low 110 85 75 China iron ore imports (in million tonnes) 2013 2014 2015 CBA 789 863 930 CLSA 837 935 1,008 Credit Suisse 822.3 934 1,044.8 Deutsche Bank 757 827 925 Goldman Sachs 760 815 850 Hatch Consulting 782 800 800 INTL FCStone 735 745 720 Macquarie 749 814 897 Mirae Asset 774 N/A N/A Nomura 823.1 N/A N/A SP Angel 810 870 930 Standard Chartered 739 706 691 UOB Kay Hian 648 N/A N/A VTB Capital 810 866 938 Median 778 827 925 Mean 774 834 885 High 837 935 1,044.8 Low 648 706 691 China crude steel output (in million tonnes) 2013 2014 2015 CBA 727 747 770 CLSA 750 787 824 Credit Suisse 750 780 820 Deutsche Bank 747 769 792 Hatch Consulting 734 761 784 INTL FCStone 695 690 690 Macquarie 735 758 780 MEPS 755 785 815 Mirae Asset 760 N/A N/A Nomura 700 N/A N/A SP Angel 760 790 820 Standard Chartered 758 788 804 UOB Kay Hian 745 760 775 VTB Capital 754 799 847 Median 749 775 798 Mean 741 768 793 High 760 799 847 Low 695 690 690 Note: Price estimates are for 62-percent grade iron ore, including freight cost delivered to China. Not all analysts gave estimates for all three items and some only gave estimates for 2013. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)