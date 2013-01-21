Jan 21 After 2013 started with a bang for the
iron ore market, an increase in global supply is expected to
outpace a recovery in demand from top importer China, meaning
prices this year may struggle to regain their January peaks, a
Reuters poll showed.
Following are details of the poll:
Iron ore price
(in US$/tonne)
2013 2014 2015
CBA 119 116 86
CLSA 110 85 75
Credit Suisse 120 100 90
Deutsche Bank 125 115 110
Goldman Sachs 144 126 90
Hatch Consulting 110 100 115
INTL FCStone 121 102 95
JP Morgan 130 N/A N/A
Macquarie 130 125 115
Mirae Asset 130 N/A N/A
Nomura 125 N/A N/A
RBC Capital 125 105 100
SP Angel 125 120 115
Standard Bank 132 112 100
Standard Chartered 135 125 115
UOB Kay Hian 120 N/A N/A
VTB Capital 130 150 170
Median 125 115 100
Mean 125 114 106
High 144 150 170
Low 110 85 75
China iron ore imports (in million tonnes)
2013 2014 2015
CBA 789 863 930
CLSA 837 935 1,008
Credit Suisse 822.3 934 1,044.8
Deutsche Bank 757 827 925
Goldman Sachs 760 815 850
Hatch Consulting 782 800 800
INTL FCStone 735 745 720
Macquarie 749 814 897
Mirae Asset 774 N/A N/A
Nomura 823.1 N/A N/A
SP Angel 810 870 930
Standard Chartered 739 706 691
UOB Kay Hian 648 N/A N/A
VTB Capital 810 866 938
Median 778 827 925
Mean 774 834 885
High 837 935 1,044.8
Low 648 706 691
China crude steel output (in million tonnes)
2013 2014 2015
CBA 727 747 770
CLSA 750 787 824
Credit Suisse 750 780 820
Deutsche Bank 747 769 792
Hatch Consulting 734 761 784
INTL FCStone 695 690 690
Macquarie 735 758 780
MEPS 755 785 815
Mirae Asset 760 N/A N/A
Nomura 700 N/A N/A
SP Angel 760 790 820
Standard Chartered 758 788 804
UOB Kay Hian 745 760 775
VTB Capital 754 799 847
Median 749 775 798
Mean 741 768 793
High 760 799 847
Low 695 690 690
Note: Price estimates are for 62-percent grade iron ore,
including freight cost delivered to China. Not all analysts gave
estimates for all three items and some only gave estimates for
2013.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)