By Andy Home
LONDON, March 8 Now that's what you call a
rally.
The price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rocketed 20 percent on
Monday to $62.60 per tonne. With year-to-date gains of 46
percent, it has performed better than any other industrial
commodity.
Why?
Iron ore often enjoys something of a bounce after the
Chinese Lunar New Year as steel mills in the country stock up
ahead of the spring construction season.
This seasonal uptick in purchasing activity also often
coincides with a slight slowdown in supply, both in China itself
and in key origin countries such as Australia.
These "normal" drivers, however, don't really explain the
ferocity of the rally.
Rather, the simplest explanation is that iron ore is
following steel prices, which have also rocketed in China.
Shanghai-traded rebar is up by 20 percent on the start of the
year and went limit-up on Monday.
Higher steel prices will incentivise higher production
run-rates, implying higher demand for iron ore.
But why have steel prices shot up?
That's where things get a bit trickier to explain, at least
in terms of traditional fundamental drivers.
But that maybe is the point. Both steel and iron ore are
showing every sign of joining the rest of the commodities club,
where financial drivers can be just as important as good old
supply and demand.
MISSING INGREDIENT
If iron ore's rapid ascent has surprised many commentators,
the surge in Chinese steel prices is even more surprising.
Despite much political "noise" from Beijing about supporting
China's flagging economic growth rate and cutting excess steel
capacity, there is no clear indication of any short-term
turnaround in Chinese steel demand.
Construction remains a net drag while the broader
manufacturing sector is also tangibly struggling, witness the
continued weakness of both Chinese purchasing managing indices.
It's this missing ingredient that has generated a flurry of
warnings from big banks such as Goldman Sachs that the jump in
iron ore prices is unsustainable.
And from a fundamental perspective, it's hard to disagree
with them.
Indeed, the iron ore rally may be a swap of short-term gain
for long-term pain, if it encourages the reactivation of
higher-cost supply in a chronically over-supplied market.
A similar point could be made for steel. After all, China is
already making too much steel and exporting too much steel,
stoking trade tensions across the world.
If unmatched by any jump in end-use demand, any extra
Chinese steel units are simply going to flow outwards, crushing
production rates and prices elsewhere.
NEW INGREDIENT
If you're looking for a fundamental justification for what's
happening to both Chinese steel and iron ore prices, you're
going to struggle.
Rather, this is as much about the market itself as about
market drivers.
Because without anyone really paying too much attention,
trading activity on both the Shanghai Futures Exchange (steel)
and the Dalian Exchange (iron ore) has gone stratospheric in
recent months.
In Shanghai the step-change in activity is clearest to see
on the hot rolled coil (HRC) contract, which now complements the
longer-established rebar contract.
Both volumes and market open interest on HRC have exploded
since the start of the (Western) year. Rebar volumes and open
interest, meanwhile, are also still growing at a fast pace.
Average daily iron ore volumes on Dalian, meanwhile, grew
from 1.95 million lots in the first nine months of 2015 to 2.67
million in the fourth quarter and are currently running at 3.48
million tonnes so far this year.
Market open interest has mushroomed over the last six
months. It currently stands at over 2.1 million lots. This time
last year it was just 748,000 lots.
There are even signs that Dalian prices are starting to lead
spot import prices.
This marks the full coming-of-age of a market where pricing
was once set annually in benchmark talks between the world's
biggest iron ore producers and their biggest steel-mill buyers.
That old benchmark system was brought down by the turbulence
created by the Global Financial Crisis.
The world's key iron ore suppliers now largely priced on a
quarterly or spot basis.
It's that tectonic change in pricing that has spawned
thriving iron ore futures markets in both China and Singapore.
But futures markets are available to all, unlike the
closed-door benchmark talks of old.
And it's quite clear a new breed of Chinese player has
joined the iron ore pricing table.
The same phenomenon was seen last year in the base metal
contracts traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE).
Volumes in previously shunned contracts such as aluminium
and lead have surged. The SHFE's new nickel contract regularly
records volumes in excess of those traded on the
long-established London Metal Exchange.
THE MADNESS OF CROWDS
Last year will go down as the year in which the Chinese
retail investor got interested in industrial commodities.
Powerful, cash rich hedge funds have led the charge, sucking
in behind them what might best be described as a retail
investment crowd.
Many are day traders. Volume to open interest ratios across
the SHFE metals contracts are extremely high by the standards of
Western commodity markets such as CME or the LME.
But these new arrivals have found a way of expressing a view
on the health or otherwise of the Chinese economy, a view that
at times last year was impossible to trade in the stock market
after some heavy-handed intervention by Beijing.
Last year that view was bearish. This year it is more
bullish, thanks to repeated assurances from China's leadership
that the end of the world is not nigh.
The key point, though, is that sentiment is now as important
a driver of iron ore and steel prices as old-fashioned supply
and demand considerations.
Or as analysts at Citi put it, "both markets have become
increasingly financialized".
"Price movements in both markets are starting to resemble
those of copper, oil, and other financialized commodities with
significant influence from macroeconomic factors and financial
trading flows in addition to supply and demand." ("Iron Ore,
Unsustainable Price Spike", March 7, 2016).
And surely it's no coincidence that this iron ore rally is
taking place while just about every other industrial commodity,
particularly oil, has been bouncing off multi-year lows.
It's a sign that iron ore has joined the rest of the
commodity casino, a place where the madness of the crowd can
sometimes overwhelm fundamentals.
Not for long, though.
That golden rule applies just as much to the new iron ore
and steel markets as it does to everything else.
