* Slim chances for juniors iron ore miners as lower prices
loom
* Many running short on cash and finding few options for
funds
* Vale, Rio, BHP better able to withstand dips in iron ore
price cycle
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 22 From Africa to Australia,
opportunities to develop small iron mines are fast disappearing,
as cash dries up and miners are unable to compete with the
crushingly low production costs of the sector's heavyweights.
In Australia alone, a half a dozen or more projects pegged
by prospectors in better times sit stranded in the outback with
no timetable for development.
Most are running short on money and have stripped payrolls
and equipment spending to a bare minimum, awaiting a turnaround
that forecasters predict is a long way off at best.
Companies such as Aquila Resources Ltd, Flinders
Mines Ltd and Iron Road Ltd, which a year ago
were leading a wave of new investment in iron ore, have had
their stocks gutted as investors turned cold on their prospects.
"This is not the time to be developing a new iron ore mine,
the big boys are making sure of that," said Keith Goode, an
analyst for Eagle Mining Research.
Global miners Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto are increasing their supply dominance in the
world's second-biggest shipped commodity market after oil.
The three already control some 70 percent of seaborne trade
and are spending billions of dollars on new mines to capture an
even bigger share, just as the price outlook for the
steel-making raw material deteriorates and a supply glut looms.
Iron ore prices are forecast to reach a four-year low in
2013, according to a Reuters poll. In a few years, some analysts
see prices under $100 a tonne.
The majors are cornering the market with costs of $30-$50 a
tonne, compared with estimates of up to $100 for new entrants.
Add to that, expenses around rail lines that can stretch
hundreds of kilometers across deserts or through jungles,
limited port allocations and lower grade ores and it's little
surprise new entrants are struggling.
Fortescue Metals Group, Australia third-biggest
iron ore miner, has told prospector Brockman Mining Ltd
it could charge the company up to $576 million a year
just to access part of its Australian rail line.
Another upstart, Aquila Resources, had no option other than
to put its West Pilbara Iron Ore project in Australia on ice
this year. It would have required billions to be spent on rail
and ports, stretching funding too far.
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp has opted to suspend work
on a port and rail line in Australia that promised to establish
a new iron ore export hub, 1,200 km (750 miles) from rail lines
controlled by BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue,
further diminishing the hopes of aspirants.
NO DAYLIGHT
In West Africa, valuations for a number of iron ore
companies have fallen so low to suggest the market no longer
believes these projects will see daylight, according to Hunter
Hillcoat, an analyst at Investec.
"The view that the market is not ascribing value to these
companies on the basis that their projects won't get developed
has been really reinforced in the past few months," he said.
Zanaga, partnered with Glencore Xstrata on
its project in Republic of Congo, has a market cap of $47
million compared to around $38 million in cash reserves.
The firm's stock has lost about 60 percent this year, while
Guinea-focused miner Bellzone has had around 70 percent
wiped off its market cap.
Bellzone was forced to sell its bulk-carrying ship after a
cut in its iron ore production forecasts at its Forecariah mine
meant the vessel was no longer needed.
Another Africa iron ore developer, Australian-listed
Sundance Resources Ltd, has been unable to attract
partners to back its Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore mine straddling
Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.
Shares in Sundance have lost about three quarters this year
because its planned partner, China's Hanlong Group, failed to
secure backing for $4 billion in development financing.
The plight of the juniors has not led to much consolidation
either.
One of the few exceptions has been IMIC, which
recently made an agreed bid for Afferro , which
owns 100 percent of the Nkout iron ore deposit in Cameroon.
That deal was unique because IMIC had already sealed a
partnership with China to build transport links so the raw
material can be exported.
LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSTARTS
Volatile trade in iron ore has seen prices range between
$110-$160 a tonne this year, joining a wide range of commodities
hit by excess supply and slowing demand from China.
Oversupply of seaborne iron ore will be about 155 million
tonnes next year, according to analysts at UBS.
Almost all the new supply is coming from the big miners.
UBS, Goldman Sachs and other banks warn prices could dip as
low as $80 a tonne versus today's price of $130 .
Access to funds, particularly equity funding, has also dried
up, further stretching developers.
"There is little appetite for debt funding for most of these
projects and capital markets are closed too," which doesn't
leave much choice," said Paul Adams, an analyst for DJ
Carmichael, which specialises in small mining companies.
Even an iron ore project being developed by Gina Rinehart,
Australia's richest person, to mine 55 million tonnes a year is
taking longer-than expected to fund.
After years in pre-development, her Roy Hill project is just
now overcoming key hurdles holding up debt negotiations, sources
familiar with the talks told Reuters.
However, if it starts producing by 2015 the project aiming
to become Australia's fourth-largest iron ore producer will make
it even harder for smaller rivals.
The iron ore market in Australia has been sliced in three by
Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue mining an additional 100 million
tonnes next year, equivalent to a fifth of China's imports.
Vale, the world's biggest producing company, is spending $19
billion to expand its footprint by nearly a third in its home
country of Brazil.
The strategy relies on improving economies of scale to lower
the cost of producing each tonne of ore to levels smaller
players find it impossible to match.
That leaves little room for upstarts elsewhere in the world.
"The Rio's and BHP's are cushioned through every stage of
the cycle, high and low," said Carmichael's Adams. "Unless, you
are cycle-proof, it is going to be a very tough road."