By Gavin Maguire and Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 7 A global glut and collapsing
Chinese demand have received most of the blame for the 60
percent slump in iron ore prices over the past year. But one
group of traders has also played a key role in pushing prices
lower - speculators and fund managers.
Money managers have almost doubled their short positions in
iron ore futures and options on the New York Mercantile Exchange
(Nymex) since the start of 2015, while other large speculators
have increased their short bets by 150 percent, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows. The net effect has
been a more than 170 percent jump in total Nymex iron ore
futures open interest, just as prices fell more than a third to
less than $50 per tonne.
"Everybody's bearish and they're playing on the bearish
sentiment to go short, and a lot of companies who can't trade
physicals go into paper, so paper volumes have increased
considerably and will continue to increase," said an iron ore
trader in Singapore. "Everyone's trying to make money out of it.
Nobody will go long in the current market."
This aggressive short-sided bias to trader behaviour on
Nymex seems to affirm the bearish sentiment prevailing in the
Asian steel sector and cash iron ore market. It's unlikely
market sentiment will reverse anytime soon with big, low-cost
suppliers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
bound to ship more cargoes to China, resisting calls to
curb output.
Still, the large speculator short exposure also reveals the
potential for a short-covering rally once market sentiment
eventually improves.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)