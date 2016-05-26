(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON May 26 Now that the speculative bubble
is over, what next for iron ore?
The Chinese authorities seem to have succeeded in scaring
off the retail investment crowd that swarmed into commodities in
March and April.
Trading volumes in overheating contracts such as iron ore on
the Dalian Exchange and steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
have collapsed. So too have prices.
The price of spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is now back at
$49.90 per tonne, compared with an April 21 peak of $68.70, when
the speculative frenzy was at its most acute.
It is, however, still comfortably above the December low of
$37.00, attesting to a more positive underlying dynamic in the
iron ore market in the form of renewed Chinese stimulus and
reduced sea-borne supply.
Neither phenomenon, however, is expected to last. Indeed,
the animal spirits behind the price spikes may well have
transferred irrational exuberance to China's giant steel sector,
which is showing every sign of once again producing too much
relative to demand.
That promises trouble ahead, both in terms of China's
increasingly controversial export flows and the potential for
one of those violent destock events that has roiled iron ore
prices in the past.
Higher iron ore prices, meanwhile, have also temporarily
derailed the displacement of higher-cost supply necessary to
bring the market back into medium-term balance.
This, however, amounts to no more than a lull in hostilities
before the battle for survival resumes with renewed intensity.
SHORT-TERM RELIEF
The iron ore price has benefited from positive changes on
both the demand and supply sides of the equation.
It is now clear that Beijing engineered a mini stimulus over
the first quarter of this year, using the tried and trusted
levers of construction and infrastructure to boost flagging
growth.
That stimulus has reinvigorated the steel supply chain in
China with production hitting a record 844.6 million tonnes
annualised in April.
There are already signs, however, that policy makers are
removing the punch-bowl with both money supply and total social
financing, the broadest measure of liquidity in the economy,
slowing in April.
The fear is that too much steel capacity has been
reactivated and there are already warning signs in the form of
steel product inventories, which were declining rapidly but have
now stabilised.
The other driver of stronger iron ore prices has been
reduced supply.
Production by the "Big Three" - namely Rio Tinto,
BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale - grew by just
1.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, a
sharp braking from growth of 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter
of last year.
Bad weather in Australia, a seasonal phenomenon in the iron
ore market, has been compounded by the cessation of mining at
Samarco in Brazil after November's catastrophic tailings dam
failure.
Both BHP and Rio have trimmed their production guidance for
2016 by around 10 million tonnes each, while a timetable for a
resumption of operations at Samarco remains uncertain.
The relief afforded to iron ore prices, however, is likely
to be short-lived. All three producers are still committed to
lifting output in the medium term.
Other producers, meanwhile, seem to have seized on this
year's higher iron ore price to maximise output.
DOWN BUT NOT OUT
Chinese iron ore producers have been on the front line of
the battle for survival, so it's worth noting that national
production rose by 2.3 percent in April.
The official production figures leave a lot to be desired
but the change of trend after three months of year-on-year
contraction is significant, a sure sign that the speculative
spike in prices has been transmitted into the physical supply
chain.
And not just in China.
April's import figures showed rising shipments from the
likes of Sierra Leone, Kazakhstan and Iran, higher-cost
producers that had been supplying ever decreasing amounts of
material at last year's low prices.
India, meanwhile, has also re-emerged as a major iron ore
supplier. April's imports of 1.3 million tonnes were the highest
monthly tally since February 2014. That reflects the gradual
easing of the mining and export restrictions that effectively
removed India from the sea-borne iron ore market over the last
couple of years.
The percentage of China's imports coming from Brazil and
Australia, a proxy for the war between higher- and lower-cost
producers, dropped to 80 percent in April, the lowest ratio
since December 2014.
Even with renewed buying appetite from China steel mills,
the country is struggling to absorb supply, witness the rise in
port inventories SH-TOT-IRONINV above 100 million tonnes for
the first time in a year.
BATTLE RESUMES
The surprisingly bullish turn of events so far this year has
bought embattled iron ore producers a bit more time.
But the big ones have merely spent that time preparing for a
resumption of the last-man-standing war of attrition, from which
only the leanest and meanest will emerge.
The scale of cost-cutting in the sector has "surprised us",
according to Andrew Mackenzie, BHP chief executive officer,
speaking at an industry conference in Miami earlier this month.
But he went on to warn that "some appear to be approaching
the limits of what is possible given apparent geological,
geographic or scale constraints".
"As a result we believe productivity will become a greater
differentiator in the future."
BHP, already one of the lowest-cost producers in the world,
is targeting unit cash costs at its Western Australian
operations of just $14 per tonne.
The stated aim is to "reduce costs faster and more
profoundly than our peers" and, ominously for even other
low-cost operators, to "steepen the gradient of the cost curve
in the bottom quartile".
And if that sounds a bellicose challenge to everyone else,
it is.
The recent strength in the iron ore price has deferred the
timing of the next battle but the war of attrition is going to
resume sooner or later.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)