SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The volume of iron ore swaps and options cleared globally hit a record high of nearly 18 million tonnes in August, data provider Steel Index said on Tuesday, as sliding prices lifted demand for the hedging tools.

The Singapore Exchange cleared an all-time high of 14.88 million tonnes in iron ore swaps and the CME Group cleared iron ore options in excess of 2.3 million tonnes, Steel Index said.

The total volume of iron ore swaps and options contracts cleared around the world exceeded 17.8 million tonnes, including those by exchanges in London, Norway and Mumbai, it said.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore sank to $88.70 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since October 2009, as slower economic growth in top consumer China slashed steel demand.

The price of iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, has fallen more than 34 percent since early July. It is the industrial commodity hit hardest by China's slowdown.