By Balazs Koranyi
| KIRUNA, Sweden, April 8
KIRUNA, Sweden, April 8 Undaunted by falling
commodity prices, a Swedish company will start dismantling and
moving the historic Arctic town of Kiruna this month to make way
for the expansion of Europe's biggest iron ore mine.
The northernmost town in Sweden, famed for its ice hotel and
a red wooden church that was voted the country's most beautiful
building, is inhibiting the expansion of state-owned LKAB's
mine, once the backbone of Scandinavia's industrialisation.
Moving the town just three kilometres away at an estimated
cost of over $2 billion comes despite an iron ore price that has
slumped by around two thirds in the past two years.
But LKAB's plan, conceived in 2004, has at least two factors
in its favour; it has the support of Kiruna's 18,000 inhabitants
and the ore from its mine is among the best in the world.
"We have to move past the grief because we've made a
decision and 96 percent of the people supported it," Kiruna
deputy mayor Niklas Siren told Reuters. "The town and the mine
live in symbiosis: there is no town without the mine and no mine
without the town."
LKAB is well placed to survive the price downturn, analysts
say. Besides the premium category pellets it produces, it has no
debt and has a patient owner in the Swedish government. It has
also operated for 125 years, instilling a culture of long-term
thinking.
"This is not a fun time to be in the business," LKAB Chief
Executive Lars-Eric Aaro acknowledged, but added: "This is a
cyclical business and you know, after the rain, the sun will
shine again."
TREMORS
Most of the town's 1,100 buildings, apart from a few
structures including the church, will be demolished and rebuilt
in the new town.
"The church will be taken apart, piece by piece, then
rebuilt in exactly the same way three kilometres to the east,"
vicar Lars Jarlemyr said.
"A town is not just buildings but also people. So when you
tear it down, you do the same with a community. People move, get
new neighbours, new everything and because everything will be
new, it will also be more expensive," Jarlemyr added.
LKAB will either pay owners 125 percent of their property's
value or provide a new home.
"Cities have been moved before, even bigger ones, but not in
a democratic way," said Mikael Stenqvist, the lead architect at
White, the firm in charge of the redesign said. "So the scale is
big and the process is unique."
Bulldozers will this month start tearing down a
neighbourhood closest to the mine, where tremors from
underground blasts can be felt in the early morning.
As waste rock fills the cavities left by extracted ore after
each blast, the ground shifts, causing land deformities that
inch ever closer to the town as mining extends under Kiruna.
Operating the world's deepest underground iron ore mine that
includes 400 kilometres of roads inside the mountain, LKAB also
has some of the industry's highest costs as it lifts ore from
over a kilometre below the surface.
Consuming almost two percent of Sweden's power with 70 tonne
ore elevators that move at 60 kilometres (38 miles) an hour,
underground rail lines and electric trucks, LKAB also has to pay
Swedish wages, among the highest in the world, and could end up
paying $2 billion for moving Kiruna.
But the high costs made LKAB, which produces 90 percent of
European iron ore, one of the most disciplined producers.
It used profits from the boom years to pay for an expansion
of production to 37 million tonnes a year by next year from 26
million tonnes in 2014 and has already set aside $1.5 billion in
cash and provisions for moving Kiruna.
Its ore has 70 percent concentration and it processes the
rock into pellets, a premium product preferred by blast furnace
operators, which pay $30-$40 per tonne above ore prices.
"We sell everything that we produce so with fixed costs,
volumes are crucial," Aaro said. "We're ramping up and with new
customers coming, that's the strongest support I can get."
The new Kiruna will be compact, keeping less mineral rich
land occupied and hopefully avoiding another move in a 100
years.
"In a perfect world, downtown, all the shops and
restaurants, will shut down on a Friday, sometime in 2018 or
2019 and open up again the next Monday in a new place,"
Stenqvist said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Susan Thomas)