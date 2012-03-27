* Vale moderately optimistic about iron ore outlook

* Expects significant demand from China

* China steel output to grow at a moderate rate

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, March 27 Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, is moderately optimistic about the outlook for iron ore and expects significant demand from top consumer China, Claudio Alves, global marketing director, said on Tuesday.

This comes on the heels comments by BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, that it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China - a news that unsettled financial markets as they are sensitive to any hint of softening demand in the world's second largest economy.

"Regarding the future, we at Vale are moderately optimistic for the next few years. We believe China will continue to grow," Alves told a mining conference, referring to the outlook for iron ore.

"There is still room for steel production maybe to grow a more moderate rate, but based on huge steel production capacity, it's (iron ore demand) still very significant."

China is the world's biggest consumer of copper, iron ore and steel, and is also the second-largest consumer of oil.

Chinese demand for iron ore has been the driving force behind years of expansion work by the world's biggest mining companies. More than 100 million rural Chinese are projected to settle in towns and cities in the next decade, requiring unprecedented amounts of steel for housing and infrastructure.

Earlier this month, however, China trimmed its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, fuelling caution about demand for resources.

Despite lower economic growth target for this year, miners are betting on a soft landing for the world's second-biggest economy and forging ahead with longer-term iron ore output expansion plans, analysts said.

"We are very very confident we will see very significant growth coming from China. China in our opinion will face a slowdown in terms of growth. But we don't see a hard landing. We see a soft landing," Alves said at the conference in Singapore.

"It's not just China. India and other countries will follow to some extent China's path."

On Tuesday, the most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a two-month high at 4,371 yuan a tonne, tracking gains in base metals.

Chinese steel mills have ramped up output on hopes that demand from builders will pick up as the weather gets warmer, keeping demand for the steelmaking raw material iron ore healthy.