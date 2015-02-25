(Corrects to Warner Music Group from Time Warner Music in
fourth paragraph)
TEL AVIV Feb 25 Israel-based ironSource, which
helps mobile and desktop application developers distribute their
apps and make money off of them, has received a $20 million
investment from a group led by Access Industries.
This brings the total amount raised by ironSource in its
latest funding round to $100 million, which it will use to
increase its market share, expand its product offering and make
strategic acquisitions.
Access Industries, an investment group led by its chairman
Len Blavatnik, provided most of the new funding and increased
its total investment in ironSource to $25 million, ironSource
said on Wednesday.
Access' portfolio companies include Warner Music Group,
Rocket Internet and GetTaxi. It has increased its investments in
Israeli technology through the establishment of ClalTech, which
serves as its Israeli tech investment arm.
Founded in 2010, ironSource has about 500 employees in Tel
Aviv, Beijing, San Francisco and New York. It plans to open
offices in Europe and South America in 2015.
According to Tomer Bar-Zeev, ironSource's chief executive,
the company had revenue of over $250 million in 2014.
The company has been widely rumoured to be considering an
initial public offering in the United States this year at a
reported valuation of $1.5-$1.6 billion.
"Regarding an IPO, all options are on the table, and if
going public at a given point in time is the right thing to do,
we will do it," Bar-Zeev said.
The company is considering acquisition opportunities of $100
million or more in mobile as well as other areas, he said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David
Evans)