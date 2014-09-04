TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israel-based ironSource said on
Thursday it has acquired mobile game studio Upopa, adding mobile
game creation expertise to its new innovation lab, ironLabs.
Financial details were not disclosed.
IronSource helps mobile and desktop application developers
distribute their apps and make money off of them. The
acquisition of Upopa will enable ironSource to incorporate
experts in mobile game development, helping it better serve the
needs of mobile and gaming developers, the company said.
"We are always looking for ways to bring new capabilities to
developers that can help them turn their ideas into sustainable
... businesses," said Omer Kaplan, deputy chief executive of
ironSource.
Over the last year ironSource has focused on developing and
growing its mobile offering.
In one year of operation, Upopa's games have been downloaded
over 1.35 million times.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)