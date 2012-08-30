* Analyst sees blockbuster with peak sales over $2 billion
* Drug to be sold under brand name Linzess
* Not to be used by those 16 and under
* Ironwood shares down 3 percent, Forest up 1 percent
Aug 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday approved Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug
to treat chronic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with
constipation for use in adults.
The drug, linaclotide, will be sold under the brand name
Linzess and carry a boxed warning that it should not be used in
patients 16 or younger, the agency said.
An estimated 63 million people suffer from chronic
constipation, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Additionally, an estimated 15.3 million people cope with
irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes abdominal pain when
accompanied by constipation.
Ironwood and marketing partner Forest Laboratories
said they expect the drug to be available for patients in the
fourth quarter.
Gregory Wade, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, projects
Linzess to be a future blockbuster with peak sales exceeding $2
billion by 2019. However, he was estimating sales of just $40
million in 2013, ramping up to $165 million in 2014.
Linzess is a capsule meant to be taken once daily on an
empty stomach, at least 30 minutes before the first meal of the
day, the FDA said. It relieves constipation by helping bowel
movements occur more often and may ease the stomach pain
associated with IBS.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, which were halted prior
to the approval announcement and for most of the day, were down
3 percent to $12.28 on Nasdaq.
Wade suggested that investors, cautious about the launch of
new drugs, may want to see how sales take off before betting on
Ironwood.
"No one medication works for all patients suffering from
these gastrointestinal disorders," Victoria Kusiak, a deputy
director at the FDA's Center or Drug Evaluation and Research,
said in a statement. "With the availability of new therapies,
patients and their doctors can select the most appropriate
treatment for their condition."
Shares of Forest, which is betting on a raft of new drugs to
offset declining sales of its flagship antidepressant Lexapro
because of generic competition, were up 1 percent at $35.01 on
the New York Stock Exchange.