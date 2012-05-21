BANGKOK May 21 IRPC Pcl :

* Aims for average refining output of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012, up from 160,000 bpd in 2011 as the refiner has no shutdown plan for this year, President Atikom Terbsiri told reporters

* Expects 2012 gross integrated margin, which includes refining and petrochemical businesses, at about $10 a barrel, close to last year

* IRPC has refining capacity of 215,000 bpd (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)