BANGKOK May 23 IRPC Pcl :

* Board approves plan to spend 5.3 billion baht ($169 million)on a 25 percent stake in Ube Chemicals (Asia) Pcl, a unit of Japanese-based Ube group, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* The deal will involve buying 193.48 million new shares issued by Ube Chemicals and another 75 million common shares from Ube Industries Ltd

* Ube Chemicals is a leader in the global caprolactam and nylon-6 market with capacity of 130,000 tonnes of caprolactam and 75,000 tonnes of nylon-6; its plants are located on IRPC's industrial estate in eastern Rayong province

* Caprolactam is major feedstock for producing nylon-6, widely used in auto parts, food-packaging film, textile, fishing nets and toothbrushes ($1 = 31.3750 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)