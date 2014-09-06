(Adds IRS statement on more lost emails)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Democratic Senate
investigators criticized a watchdog for the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service on Friday for "inaccurately and unfairly"
damaging public confidence in the tax agency's political
impartiality.
Republican investigators disagreed, defending the job done
by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA)
last year in reviewing the IRS' handling of tax-exemption
applications received from political groups.
A starkly split 222-page report from the Senate Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations displayed continued partisan
discord over an affair that burst into view in May 2013 and
quickly enmeshed the IRS in its worst scandal in decades.
Last year's controversy stemmed from allegations that IRS
agents had singled out applications for tax-exempt status from
the Tea Party movement and other conservative groups for extra
scrutiny. When a senior IRS executive apologized over the issue,
a furor ensued that led to the resignation of the chief of the
IRS and multiple investigations and congressional hearings.
Separately on Friday, the IRS acknowledged that it had
discovered the loss of more related employee emails from the
2009-2014 period being probed by Republican congressional
investigators, according to a letter sent to them by the agency.
Obtained by Reuters, the letter said emails for five current
or former IRS employees had been lost in a computer crash. The
agency earlier this year said it had lost many emails by a
former senior IRS executive, triggering another round of
congressional hearings.
"The IRS has determined that five of the employees had
hard-drive issues that resulted in a probable loss of emails,"
IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement on Friday.
He said the IRS had salvaged 14,000 potentially relevant
emails from those lost. "The IRS has found no evidence that any
IRS personnel deliberately destroyed any evidence," he said.
In the Senate subcommittee report, Democrats said IRS
staffers reviewing tax-exemption applications subjected both
conservative and liberal groups to extra scrutiny, while
Republicans complained conservatives got worse IRS treatment.
Democrats singled out TIGTA for harsh criticism. The
independent watchdog is headed by J. Russell George, a lawyer
nominated by former Republican President George W. Bush and
confirmed by the Senate in November 2004.
Days after the IRS targeting program for tax-exemption
applications erupted into view, TIGTA issued an audit report
that had been underway for months on the IRS' conduct.
The report focused chiefly on conservative groups and said
that "inappropriate criteria" were used by the IRS for selecting
applications for closer, lengthier review.
TIGTA's George said in an emailed statement that he was
reviewing the subcommittee report. "I firmly stand behind the
audit report that we issued last year," he said.
Senate subcommittee Democrats said TIGTA left out of its
audit report that both conservative and liberal groups were
mistreated by IRS agents, and that TIGTA investigators, in early
inquiries, found no indications of political bias at the IRS.
In their section of the report, Republicans said TIGTA's
audit was valid and "adequately covered the relevant material."
