By Dave Sherwood
June 10 Irving Oil's refinery in the Canadian
province of New Brunswick spewed an excessive amount of ash-like
catalyst into the surrounding city of Saint John at least a
dozen times since 2010 as regulators launched and later
abandoned a study of its health impacts, according to filings
reviewed by Reuters.
The previously unreported documents from Irving and
provincial regulators, obtained by Reuters under the province's
Right to Information Act, raise fresh questions over the
company's environmental record and the province's capacity to
regulate industry.
Such concerns have come into sharper relief since the
company agreed in 2013 to become a partner in TransCanada's
proposed Energy East oil pipeline project, which would
bring more than 1 million barrels of oil daily from Alberta to
the Saint John shoreline in eastern Canada.
The problems at the refinery, Canada's largest, underscore
concerns over catalyst releases at refineries around North
America. Incidents in Texas, Wyoming, and California, for
example, have heightened calls for a better understanding of how
the concoction of sand and metal compounds, used in the
production of gasoline, affects human health.
Between August 2010 and December 2015, privately held
Irving's refinery had repeated operational problems that
triggered the releases of the substance, according to monthly
reports submitted by Irving to provincial regulators.
The incidents sometimes left surrounding homes, vehicles and
backyards coated by the gritty dust, prolonged exposure to which
has been linked by the company and health experts to potential
lung damage.
Irving Oil spokesman Andrew Carson said the catalyst
releases were "unplanned and infrequent" and noted the refinery
had not exceeded its annual overall particulate emissions limit
during the more than five years examined by Reuters.
"An event like a catalyst release is responded to quickly
with very minimal environmental impact," Carson said.
But during the period, large particulate emissions from the
refinery exceeded the two-month rolling average threshold
established in Irving's operating permit at least a dozen times,
according to the documents. The company told regulators it
fielded as many as 183 complaint calls from neighbors.
The New Brunswick Department of Health had launched an
effort to study the substance after a particularly large release
in 2013, but the work was delayed and finally canceled two years
later because of a lack of time and data, according to agency
emails included in the documents.
Reuters submitted a list of questions to the New Brunswick
Department of Health in early May, but officials there did not
respond to that or to repeated requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for the New Brunswick Department of
Environment and Local Government said: "The department continues
to work with the company to ensure that it is taking the
necessary steps to operate within its approval limits and to
minimize environmental impacts."
Provinces, rather than the federal government, are
responsible for dealing with most local pollution issues in
Canada.
VEGETABLES, TOYS
The biggest release happened in August 2010, when a
mechanical glitch during the start up of a refinery unit caused
it to shoot more than 30 metric tons (33 tons) of dust into the
air. Irving assured regulators problems were being resolved, but
releases persisted, the documents show.
Irving's safety data sheets for the catalyst caution against
ingestion, and warn of the potential for lung damage if inhaled.
Several components are believed to be carcinogens, according to
information submitted by Irving to New Brunswick regulators.
Irving spokesman Carson said such impacts would require
frequent and prolonged exposure, and compared the danger of
catalyst to that of household paints.
Health officials began raising questions after an accident
that resulted in the release of between 6 and 11 metric tons of
catalyst in 2013, emails between provincial health and
environmental officials show.
"Has Irving ever tested soil after an event like this? It
sounds like this has happened before, but little was done other
than vouchers for free car washes," wrote Douglas Walker, the
regional health director for Saint John in a July 9, 2013 email
to New Brunswick environmental officials.
At a meeting called by regulators shortly after the
incident, Irving agreed to advise residents to wash "fruits and
vegetables, children's toys, etc," but reassured regulators the
substance was "benign," according to minutes from the session.
Some community members and air quality watchdogs remain
unconvinced. Dr. Barbara Mackinnon, president of the New
Brunswick Lung Association, said particulate emissions can
affect different people in different ways. "To say that it is
benign is just not entirely accurate," she said.
In July 2013, New Brunswick Department of Health officials
proposed a "health risk assessment" of catalyst to put concerns
of residents and others to rest, but the study was abandoned in
2015, according to agency emails and meeting minutes.
"In spite of investing a fair bit of effort, we have been
unable to complete this work because of a lack of data that
would enable us to define realistic human exposure scenarios,"
Todd Arsenault, a senior scientific advisor to the Department of
Health, wrote in an email on May 15, 2015.
An Irving spokesman said the company later undertook its own
voluntary study which showed "very little cause for concern
associated with incidents of this scale." Irving declined to
provide a copy to Reuters.
A study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Health in
2011 of a large catalyst release in Wyoming more than a decade
earlier concluded that breathing the catalyst likely did not
harm health long-term, but could have worsened problems like
asthma and bronchitis. It noted that the study was based on
modeling with "inherent uncertainties".
Complicating things, different refineries can use different
ingredients in their catalyst blends.
Some local environmentalists and refinery neighbors in Saint
John said lingering questions had left some feeling unnerved
ahead of larger infrastructure projects associated with
Transcanada's Energy East proposal.
"Regulators here seem content to take the word of industry,"
said Gordon Dalzell, an air quality activist who lives near the
refinery. "If the new pipeline is built, who can we trust to
watch out for the public interest?"
Environmental fears over the Energy East project have mainly
focused on the risk of spills, but local critics have also
raised concerns about air quality around the project's planned
storage terminal, which Irving would operate.
Air quality is a touchy issue in Saint John, which is
dominated by Irving-owned industries. Research commissioned by
the Conservation Council of New Brunswick in 2009 showed lung
cancer rates in the city 50 percent higher than in the capital
Fredericton, though the research was unable to identify a cause.
Reuters has revealed other concerns around Irving Oil's
environmental record in recent years, including problems with
its air pollution capture equipment, and its record of spills
and regulatory warnings.
