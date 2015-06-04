BOSTON, June 4 The daughter of eastern Canadian
energy billionaire Arthur Irving has been hired into a senior
role at the family company, Irving Oil, the company said on
Thursday, in a possible hint at succession in the family
business.
Sarah Irving has been appointed executive vice president of
the company, according to an Irving Oil statement, which also
announced a new company president and chief operating officer,
both family outsiders.
Sarah Irving becomes the first of 85-year-old Arthur
Irving's children to hold a senior position at the company,
headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, since Arthur's son
Kenneth resigned as president in 2010.
Irving Oil operates Canada's largest oil refinery, its
biggest deepwater oil port, and is a partner in TransCanada's
giant Energy East oil pipeline project.
"Ms. Irving maintains a broad perspective on our business,
having grown up in the refining and marketing business," the
company said in the press release. "Recently, Sarah completed
her MBA and has returned home to Saint John to contribute to our
company's success as a senior leader."
The company said Deloitte LLP partner Ian Whitcomb was
appointed president of the company, and refinery manager Mark
Sherman was promoted to vice president and chief operating
officer.
Whitcomb's appointment follows a whirlwind of resignations
from the senior post since Kenneth Irving resigned in 2010 under
unclear circumstances. Whitcomb replaces former Thermal Products
Chief Executive Paul Browning who left last year, and ex-Suncor
executive Mike Ashar who left in 2013.
Ashar filed a C$50 million lawsuit in March saying he had
been underpaid, a claim denied by Irving.
Arthur Irving, widely believed to continue to run Irving Oil
behind the scenes, has amassed a personal fortune of about $5.5
billion, according to Forbes Magazine. Since Kenneth's departure
from the company, questions over who will take over company
ownership after Arthur have intensified.
