CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Irving Oil and
TransCanada Corp said on Thursday they will build a
$300 million marine terminal at Canaport in St. John, New
Brunswick, to enable Canadian producers to export oil sands
crude to world markets.
The joint venture was announced on the same day as
TransCanada's plan to build a 1.1 million barrel per day oil
pipeline to ship Western Canadian crude to refiners on the East
Coast and beyond.
"The Canaport Energy East Marine Terminal will connect
TransCanada's Energy East Pipeline to an ice-free, deep water
port. It will allow Canadian producers direct access to world
markets for exporting Canadian oil via the world's largest crude
carrying vessels," said Paul Browning, President and CEO, Irving
Oil.
The new pipeline and export terminal will give oil sands
producers in landlocked Alberta, where heavy crude trades at a
discount to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, access to
high-priced Atlantic markets for the first time.
Irving, which owns a 300,000 barrel per day refinery in St
John and imports more than 100 million barrels of oil each year
at Canaport, also said the Energy East pipeline would offer the
refinery a broader supply of crude than it has today.
Engineering and design work on the project will start in
2015 and coincide with Energy East Pipeline project
developments. The pipeline is expected to be in service for
deliveries to New Brunswick by 2018.
The new export terminal opens up the possibility of more
Canadian crude being exported to Europe. Producers started
sending some shipments of light crude across the Atlantic
earlier this year as the U.S. shale oil boom squeezed out U.S.
East Coast demand for Canadian barrels.
Privately owned Irving said hundreds of jobs would be
created during construction, and the terminal would employ up to
50 people in the long-term.