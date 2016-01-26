BOGOTA Jan 26 Colombia's government will next
week bring into the nation one billion pesos ($297 million),
part of the proceeds from the sale of power generator Isagen
, to finance so-called 4G infrastructure projects,
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday.
"(The national development fund) is asking for the initial
contribution quickly, urgently, so it can keep approving
financing for 4G and the projects can acquire machinery and
staff," Cardenas told journalists.
The funds will be the first portion of the money to be
brought into the Andean nation after Isagen was sold to Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management for $1.99 billion two
weeks ago.
Brookfield last week transferred the sale price into
government bank accounts outside Colombia.
The size of the transfer may help ease the Colombian peso's
sharp depreciation. The currency has fallen 40 percent in the
last twelve months.
The rest of the Isagen money will be brought in gradually,
Cardenas said.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Helen Murphy and Nick Zieminski)