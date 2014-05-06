BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding appoints John Matovina CEO
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
May 6 ISA Holdings Ltd :
* EPS, HEPS are expected to be between 25 pct and 45 pct higher, compared to EPS and headline EPS of 5.2 cents for year ended 28 february 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.