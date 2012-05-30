JERUSALEM May 30 State-run Israel Electric Corp
(IEC) reported on Wednesday a huge loss in the first
quarter, hurt by higher fuel costs and a new pension agreement
with workers.
IEC, Israel's main electricity provider, posted a quarterly
loss of 1.47 billion shekels ($379 million) against profit of
147 million a year earlier.
The company recorded a 72.4 percent jump in the cost of fuel
to 3.88 billion shekels, largely due to a halt in the supply of
natural gas from Egypt -- which was 40 percent of IEC's gas
needs. The rest comes from natural gas wells off Israel's
Mediterranean coast.
IEC has been forced to turn to more expensive fuel sources
such as fuel oil and diesel to generate electricity.
"The company is dealing with a cash flow crisis ... that is
due to many difficulties in gas supply," said Yiftach Ron-Tal,
IEC's chairman.
IEC officials noted that electricity reserves were very low
heading into the peak summer months.
In the first quarter, electricity demand grew about 10
percent. Revenue rose 25.3 percent to 6.45 billion shekels.
IEC said its results were hurt by a new agreement linking
pension payments to the consumer price index that led to an
extraordinary expense of 1.5 billion shekels in the quarter.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)