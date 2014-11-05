Nov 5 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Increases forecast for revenues and earnings for FY 2014

* Says for group's accounts in 2014 company now expects revenues of up to 150 million euros and results after taxes of a high single-digit-euro figure

* So far company forecasted FY revenues of around 100 million euros and results after taxes in mid single-digit-euro range