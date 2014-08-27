BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
Aug 27 Isaria Wohnbau AG : * Says admission of the first tranche of the new shares from the capital
increase * Says the admission is expected on 27 August 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Hsbc shareholders vote to reelect irene lee to board but 28 percent vote against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)