Aug 14 Isaria Wohnbau AG : * Says H1 revenues of EUR 58.0 million (H1 2013: EUR 6.1 million) * Says earnings after taxes in H1 of EUR 0.9 million (H1 2013: EUR -1.9

million) * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 6.5 million (H1 2013: EUR 2.6 million) * Says nav of EUR 4.33 per share on 30 June 2014 (31 December 2013: EUR 3.17) * Says profits expected to increase substantially over 2014 as a whole * Sticking to its forecast of consolidated earnings after taxes in the medium

single-digit millions range for 2014 * With respect to the 2015 revenues all of the construction stages have already

been started, and around 70% of the units have been sold