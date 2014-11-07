BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* Says anticipates a strong final quarter and has increased its sales and profit-and-loss forecast for 2014
* Says company now expects revenues of up to 150 million euros for group in 2014 and a result after tax corresponding to a high single-digit million-euro figure
* Says is entering last quarter of year with an order book of notarised sales in amount of 109 million euros
* Says temporarily negative result of 1.8 million euros for first nine month period
* Says as according to plan, no construction stage was handed over in Q3, company only generated revenues of about 6.5 million euros from individual handovers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)