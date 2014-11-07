Nov 7 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Says anticipates a strong final quarter and has increased its sales and profit-and-loss forecast for 2014

* Says company now expects revenues of up to 150 million euros for group in 2014 and a result after tax corresponding to a high single-digit million-euro figure

* Says is entering last quarter of year with an order book of notarised sales in amount of 109 million euros

* Says temporarily negative result of 1.8 million euros for first nine month period

* Says as according to plan, no construction stage was handed over in Q3, company only generated revenues of about 6.5 million euros from individual handovers