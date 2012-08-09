ISTANBUL Aug 9 Isbank, Turkey's largest listed bank, will consider strategic options for its non-financial units, including mobile network Avea, if opportunities rise, chief executive Adnan Bali said on Thursday.

"Regarding our non-financial units, which are not directly in our operating area, we plan to use our capital in an optimum way and do whatever necessary if market conditions allow us, and Avea is included in this," Bali told a news conference.

Isbank has a 10.01 percent stake in Turkish mobile phone network Avea and the remaining 89.99 is owned by Turk Telekom . (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mark Potter)