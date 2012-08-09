ISTANBUL Aug 9 Isbank, Turkey's
largest listed bank, will consider strategic options for its
non-financial units, including mobile network Avea, if
opportunities rise, chief executive Adnan Bali said on Thursday.
"Regarding our non-financial units, which are not directly
in our operating area, we plan to use our capital in an optimum
way and do whatever necessary if market conditions allow us, and
Avea is included in this," Bali told a news conference.
Isbank has a 10.01 percent stake in Turkish mobile phone
network Avea and the remaining 89.99 is owned by Turk Telekom
.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Mark Potter)