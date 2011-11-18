ISTANBUL Nov 18 Turkish lender Isbank mandated its board to issue banking bonds worth 550 million Turkish lira ($302 million) and floating rate notes (FRN) worth 150 million Turkish lira ($82 million), the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The bond will mature on May 29, 2012 and the FRN will mature on Nov. 27, 2013, the statement added. ($1 = 1.818 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)