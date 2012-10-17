Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
ISTANBUL Oct 17 Turkish lender Isbank's 10-year dollar-denominated bond has attracted bids of more than $3 billion so far, banking sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Banking sources said earlier that the initial price guidance for the issuance was at 6.25-6.50 percent.
Isbank had mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered for investor meetings about a possible bond issue in Europe, the United States and Asia. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.