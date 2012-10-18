BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
ISTANBUL Oct 18 Final price guidance on Turkish lender Isbank 10-year dollar-denominated bond issue stood at 6.00-6.125 percent, bankers said on Thursday.
Bankers also said the bank borrowed $1 billion through the issue.
They said earlier the issue has attracted bids of more than $10 billion.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.