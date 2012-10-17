BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang's shares to halt trade pending acquisition plan
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
ISTANBUL Oct 17 The initial price guidance on Turkey's Isbank dollar-denominated eurobond issue is at 6.25-6.50 percent, bankers said on Wednesday.
The bank had mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered for investor meetings about a possible bond issue in Europe, the United States and Asia.
The bond has a maturity of 10 years, bankers said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Keiron Henderson)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.