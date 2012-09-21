BRIEF-Cebu Landmasters clarifies on news article "Cebu Landmasters Seeks To Double Land Bank"
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkish lender Isbank will issue a 300 million lira ($167 million) 173-day bond and a 100 million lira 376-day bond, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday.
The bank said if the bids were high enough, it could raise the issue volume up to 700 million lira. Bids will be collected between Sept. 24-26.
($1 = 1.7983 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.