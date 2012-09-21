ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkish lender Isbank will issue a 300 million lira ($167 million) 173-day bond and a 100 million lira 376-day bond, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday.

The bank said if the bids were high enough, it could raise the issue volume up to 700 million lira. Bids will be collected between Sept. 24-26.

($1 = 1.7983 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)