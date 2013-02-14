ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish lender Isbank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 965 million lira ($547 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 871.8 million lira.

The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 3.31 billion lira from 2.67 the previous year.

($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)