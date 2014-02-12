ISTANBUL Feb 12 Isbank, Turkey's biggest non-state lender, on Wednesday posted net profit of 3.16 billion lira ($1.44 billion), a 4.5 percent decline from the previous year but meeting analyst expectations.

The bank's loanboak expanded 26 percent to 135.28 billion lira, the bank also said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)