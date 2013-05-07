Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
ISTANBUL May 7 Turkish lender Isbank said on Tuesday it posted a net profit of 1.02 billion lira ($568 million) in the first quarter, up from 708 million a year earlier and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 898 million.
($1 = 1.7972 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.