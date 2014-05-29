ISTANBUL May 29 Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday it has started work on issuing bonds of varying maturities worth a total of 800 million lira ($381 million).

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it could increase the volume of bonds to 1.2 billion lira, depending on demand.

($1 = 2.10 lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)