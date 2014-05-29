BRIEF-Thanachart Capital says qtrly profit for period 3.32 bln baht
* Qtrly profit for the period 3.32 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht
ISTANBUL May 29 Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday it has started work on issuing bonds of varying maturities worth a total of 800 million lira ($381 million).
The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it could increase the volume of bonds to 1.2 billion lira, depending on demand.
($1 = 2.10 lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
April 19 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on April 20 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oV1GPD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)