ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkish lender Isbank said late on Thursday it secured 651.5 million euros ($867 million) and $391 million worth of syndicated loans to finance foreign trade.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the loans will have a cost of Libor +0.75 percent and Euribor +0.75 percent and have one year maturity.

($1 = 0.7514 euros)

(Reporting by Seda Sezer)