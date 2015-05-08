Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
ISTANBUL May 8 Turkey's Is Bank said on Friday it had mandated banks for a syndicated loan including euro and dollar-denominated tranches. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
