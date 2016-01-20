ISTANBUL Jan 20 An aide to Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan has called for the nationalisation of the
country's biggest private bank, Isbank, in which the
main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has a 28 percent
stake.
The aide, Yigit Bulut, made the comments after lawyers for
Erdogan this week filed a lawsuit against CHP leader Kemal
Kilicdaroglu for describing the president as a "tin-pot
dictator" in a speech.
"I am speaking very clearly, a (political) party cannot have
a bank. Necessary legislation should be enacted urgently and
this bank should be turned into a state bank," Bulut said in a
TV programme broadcast on state-run TRT Haber late on Tuesday.
"That bank belongs to the state, the people. A party cannot
have an organic link to a bank. After that speech, after those
insults to the president, state, people and religious community,
that bank should urgently be returned to the people," he said.
Kilicdaroglu described Erdogan as a dictator over the
president's intolerance of a petition signed by academics
criticising military action against Kurdish militants in the
southeast and urging an end to curfews in the region.
Isbank shares were down 2.65 percent at 4.41 lira by 1150
GMT, underperforming the main Istanbul share index
which was down 1.2 percent.
Last May the authorities took over Bank Asya, set up by
followers of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, an
ally-turned-foe of Erdogan.
The CHP inherited a 28.09 percent stake in Isbank from the
founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, whose
will stipulates that dividends go to the Turkish Language
Association and Turkish History Association.
A foundation constituted by the bank's employees holds a
40.15 percent stake in the bank, and the remaining 31.76 percent
is listed on the Istanbul stock exchange.
Last February, a Twitter whistleblower who tweets under the
pseudonym Fuat Avni said Erdogan had ordered Turkey's banking
watchdog to take over Isbank. The bank dismissed those reports.
