(Updates with comment from Isbank, share price to close)
ISTANBUL Jan 20 An aide to Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan has called for the nationalisation of the
country's biggest private bank, Isbank, in which the
main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has a 28 percent
stake.
The aide, Yigit Bulut, spoke after lawyers for Erdogan this
week filed a lawsuit against CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu for
describing the president as a "tin-pot dictator" in a speech.
"I am speaking very clearly, a (political) party cannot have
a bank. Necessary legislation should be enacted urgently and
this bank should be turned into a state bank," Bulut said in a
TV programme broadcast on state-run TRT Haber late on Tuesday.
"That bank belongs to the state, the people. A party cannot
have an organic link to a bank. After that speech, after those
insults to the president, state, people and religious community,
that bank should urgently be returned to the people."
Kilicdaroglu described Erdogan as a dictator over the
president's intolerance of a petition signed by academics
criticising military action against Kurdish militants in the
southeast and calling for an end to curfews in the region.
In a statement, Isbank said that "incorrect news and
assessments" on its activities had been reported on websites and
social media, adding that its activities were in compliance with
banking laws and regulations.
"There is no contrary assessment and development with
respect to our bank's activities," it said, although it did not
directly address Bulut's comments. Isbank said it was taking
legal actions against "incorrect news releases", without giving
further details.
Isbank shares finished down 4 percent at 4.35 lira,
underperforming the main Istanbul share index, which
dropped 2 percent.
Last May Turkish authorities took over Bank Asya, set up by
followers of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, an
ally-turned-foe of Erdogan.
The CHP inherited a 28.09 percent stake in Isbank from the
founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, whose
will stipulates that dividends go to the Turkish Language
Association and Turkish History Association.
A foundation constituted by the bank's employees holds a
40.15 percent stake in the bank, and the remaining 31.76 percent
is listed on the Istanbul stock exchange.
Last February, a Twitter whistleblower who tweets under the
pseudonym Fuat Avni said Erdogan had ordered Turkey's banking
watchdog to take over Isbank. The bank dismissed those reports.
