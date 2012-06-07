ISTANBUL, June 7 Turkish lender Isbank has been mandated by the Pakistan Central Bank as of Monday to buy Europe's biggest bank HSBC's branches in Pakistan, Isbank Deputy Chief Executive Erdal Aral told Reuters on Thursday.

Aral also said that plans for acquiring a bank in Azerbaijan and opening branches in Baghdad, Kosovo and Batumi, Georgia, will become clearer in July or August. Talks on buying a bank in Egypt continue, he also said.