BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkey's Isbank posted a rise in third quarter unconsolidated net profit to 1.05 billion lira ($338 million) from 378.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
Consolidated net profit rose to 1.33 billion lira ($428 million) from 813 million a year earlier.
($1 = 3.1110 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO