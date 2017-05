ISTANBUL Aug 4 Isbank, Turkey's largest listed lender, on Thursday posted a 45 percent rise in net profit to 1.32 billion lira ($437.9 million) in the second quarter.

The Istanbul-based bank had been expected to see net income of 1.23 billion lira, according to a Reuters poll of six brokerages. It had profit of 907.9 million lira in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 3.01 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)