ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish lender Isbank said on Tuesday its unconsolidated net profit fell 10.6 percent to 2.667 billion lira ($1.5 billion) last year, but above a Reuters poll forecast of 2.34 billion lira.

Isbank said fourth quarter net profit jumped 43 percent to 864.2 million lira, sharply above a poll forecast of 536 million lira.

($1 = 1.7657 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay)